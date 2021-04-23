Cricketers among Australians stranded in India

Australia joined other nations yesterday in announcing restrictions on arrivals from India.

But the two-week pause on all India flights – including repatriations – leaves 9,000 Australian nationals trapped in the country, many of whom have been trying to get home for months already.

Some cricketers – who went over last month for the Indian Premier League – are among those stranded.

One batsman, Chris Lynn, requested a chartered flight to return home which has been criticised by other Australians online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also said cricketers will not get preferential treatment.