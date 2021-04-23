Home

WHO sounds grim warning about Indian variant affecting Fiji|Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly|Don't be complacent: Samarasinha|Methodist Church calls on Fijians to adhere to health measures|FHEC recommend arrangements of support services|Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area|It's a painful period that's needed to fight the virus|Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws|Seasonal workers leave for Australia|We need to assume Viti Levu is exposed: Doctor Fong|Viti Levu under distress|Containment zones in Rakiraki|Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement|Level of readiness not guaranteed says Dr. Fong|Screening clinics will pick up more cases: Dr Fong|Fijians need to adhere to safety measures|Two more cases surface as Viti Levu under threat, movement restricted|Fijians assist in COVID-19 response|UN out to assist Fiji's vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|Police to set up help numbers in light of COVID-19|India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|No more movement within containment zone expected|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|
Australia

Cricketers among Australians stranded in India

| @BBCWorld
April 29, 2021 2:05 pm
Australia's David Warner (right) with NZ's Kane Williamson in full PPE on an Indian domestic flight this week. [Source: Instagram

Australia joined other nations yesterday in announcing restrictions on arrivals from India.

But the two-week pause on all India flights – including repatriations – leaves 9,000 Australian nationals trapped in the country, many of whom have been trying to get home for months already.

Some cricketers – who went over last month for the Indian Premier League – are among those stranded.

Article continues after advertisement

One batsman, Chris Lynn, requested a chartered flight to return home which has been criticised by other Australians online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also said cricketers will not get preferential treatment.

