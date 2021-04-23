Australia
Cricketers among Australians stranded in India
April 29, 2021 2:05 pm
Australia's David Warner (right) with NZ's Kane Williamson in full PPE on an Indian domestic flight this week. [Source: Instagram
Australia joined other nations yesterday in announcing restrictions on arrivals from India.
But the two-week pause on all India flights – including repatriations – leaves 9,000 Australian nationals trapped in the country, many of whom have been trying to get home for months already.
Some cricketers – who went over last month for the Indian Premier League – are among those stranded.
One batsman, Chris Lynn, requested a chartered flight to return home which has been criticised by other Australians online.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also said cricketers will not get preferential treatment.
