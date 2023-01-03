Australia helicopter collision could have seen many more deaths, officials say

[Source: BBC]

A mid-air collision between two helicopters in Australia could have seen many more deaths.

A British couple and two Australians died in the crash today near Sea World on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Three others – including two children – were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Officials say it happened less than 20 seconds after one helicopter took off from a sandbar and collided with another aircraft that was landing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country had been left shocked by the “terrible and tragic incident”.