At least seven killed in Jerusalem synagogue attack

[Source: Reuters]

At least seven people have been shot dead and more injured in an attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, Israeli police say.

Israel’s police department have described it as a “terrorist incident” and say the attacker has now been “neutralised”

The shooting happened in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at around 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT) on Friday – which also marked Holocaust Memorial Day

The United States has strongly condemned the attack, calling it “absolutely horrific”

It comes after Palestinian officials said nine Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank yesterday – the deadliest in years