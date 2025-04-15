5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

The quake's epicentre was in the resort town of Julian, California [Source: BBC News]

A 5.2 earthquake rattled San Diego, California, and the surrounding area on Monday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 10:08 local time (18:00 GMT) with an epicenter in Julian, California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office posted on X shortly after the quake that he had been briefed on the situation.

“The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed,” the statement said.

The San Diego sheriff’s office said in a statement about an hour after the quake that they had not yet “received any reports of injuries or major damage caused by the earthquake,” with the caveat that it was a “developing situation“.

Julian, a resort town, is located in the Cuyamaca Mountains about an hour north-east of the coastal city of San Diego.

The USGS continued to report smaller aftershocks in the region in the hour after the quake.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

In the moments before it struck, emergency alerts ordered residents to take shelter as far away as Los Angeles.

“Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself,” the alert read.

Kevin Manaugh was eating breakfast when he received an alert and quickly took shelter under a door frame.

“Sure enough, the quaking started to happen,” Mr Manaugh said. “I’ve lived in San Diego most of my life, I was born here, and this is probably the worst quake that I’ve ever felt.”

“It was a bit shocking,” he continued. “Everything shook, it shook a lot. It rattled around and lasted maybe three seconds, and then it was over.”

Though his house suffered no damage, Mr Manaugh said he would likely prepare in case another earthquake struck.

“Between this and the wildfires in Los Angeles, it made me think that it’s probably a good idea to have an evacuation bag,” he said.

