Youth top 8 confirmed

The top eight of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s youth division have been confirmed.

These eight teams will battle in the quarter-final this afternoon.

In the first quarter-final, Vunidawa Redz will face Waitabu at 4.35pm.

This will be followed by the clash between Seekadah Babas and Ravuka Sharks at 4.53 in the second quarter-final.

Defending champions DXC Dominion Brothers will feature in the third quarter-final against Ralagi Youth at 5.09pm.

At 5.29pm Natabua Beez will take on RKS OB in the last quarter-final match.

All matches will be played at Bidesi Park.