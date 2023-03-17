Youth top 8 confirmed

The top eight of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s youth division have been confirmed.
These eight teams will battle in the quarter-final this afternoon.
In the first quarter-final, Vunidawa Redz will face Waitabu at 4.35pm.
Article continues after advertisement
This will be followed by the clash between Seekadah Babas and Ravuka Sharks at 4.53 in the second quarter-final.
Defending champions DXC Dominion Brothers will feature in the third quarter-final against Ralagi Youth at 5.09pm.
At 5.29pm Natabua Beez will take on RKS OB in the last quarter-final match.
All matches will be played at Bidesi Park.
Advertisement