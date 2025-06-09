Young smashes national record

Fijian sprint sensation Tolu Young

Fijian sprint sensation Tolu Young has set a new national record in the 50m freestyle.

Young participated in the Australian National Swimming Trials this week, breaking his own national record.

The initial record was 22.29 seconds, and he has set a new one at a time of 22.15 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

He was placed fifth in the heat, just behind Australian world leader Cam McEvoy, with whom he went stroke-for-stroke in the morning session.

While the A-final was reserved exclusively for Australian swimmers, Tolu made the most of the B-final, powering to a decisive victory.

Already qualified for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, Tolu used the Australian Trials as a key benchmark in his preparations.

As several countries finalize their national teams this week, his time of 22.15 seconds would have ranked him 5th in Australia, 1st in New Zealand, 8th in the USA, and 3rd in Canada.

These rankings not only affirm Tolu’s readiness for the world stage but also showcase Fiji as a rising force in international swimming.

Training primarily in the U.S. and Australia, Tolu credits his success to the support of Fiji Aquatics, his dedicated coaches, and his family.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.