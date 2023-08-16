Young proud of achievements

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Fijian swimmer David Tolu Young will cherish the lifetime experience of representing his country at the World Championship in Fukuoka Japan and at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Young says the challenge was in acclimatizing and adjusting to the time difference but he managed to adapt and focus on what he had to do.

The 18-year-old says he will now take his learnings from his two outings and channel it into his next task which is the Pacific Games at the Solomon Islands.

“I think my dives could use some work, I messed up a few times in a few races and that’s a big problem so I definitely have to work on those. So yeah!”

The Savusavu lad says his achievements is one for the books, setting himself as a top contender in Fiji’s swimming arena.

Fiji Swim team arrived in the country yesterday from Trinidad & Tobago and without wasting any more time they start working on the next big task in the Solomon Islands.