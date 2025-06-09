Yaro Chiefs make history with Coral Coast title

Yaro Chiefs have written a new chapter in the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s history, winning the title in their first-ever appearance at the tournament after defeating Ravuka Sharks 28–12 in the final.

Ravuka Sharks made a strong start, scoring first in the opening half and adding a second try to take early control of the match.

Yaro Chiefs responded with two crucial tries of their own to stay in the contest, edging ahead 14–12 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half belonged to Yaro Chiefs. They lifted the tempo, tightened their defence and crossed twice more to pull clear, shutting Ravuka out and sealing a memorable victory.

The win marks a historic milestone for Yaro Chiefs, announcing their arrival on the Coral Coast stage in emphatic fashion and capping off a dream debut campaign.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.