The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side are through to the quarter-finals of the Vancouver 7s after a late comeback to win 26-15 over Great Britain.

Fiji had a slow start in the first spell leaving space for Great Britain to score three tries all from Tom Williams.

Fiji’s tries were scored by Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba, Ponipate Loganimasi and Rauto Vakadranu.