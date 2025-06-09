Kolinisau backs Dranivotua debut

[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau believes debutant Akuila Dranivotua has earned his opportunity to represent the national side at the upcoming Vancouver Sevens this weekend.

Dranivotua only joined the extended squad after the Coral Coast Sevens earlier this year but quickly impressed selectors during training camps, leading to his selection for the Vancouver leg.

Kolinisau says the Yasawa speedster adapted quickly to the team’s structure and showed he could fit seamlessly into the system.

“When Akuila joined after Coral Coast, after the week he seemed like he’s just one of the old players. How quickly he gelled into the system and how he reads it pretty well.”

Article continues after advertisement

The coach highlighted the winger’s communication, defensive work rate and ability in the air as key attributes that caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He communicates well, he’s strong in contact, especially in the air and in the line-out, and he’s a good defender as well. Those are the things we look at.”

Kolinisau added that some players often wait longer for their chance depending on competition in their position, but Dranivotua’s performances made his selection difficult to ignore.

“He’s earned his spot in the team. After Coral Coast he came in for camp and he’s just seamlessly shown that he understands the system and the way we want to attack, and especially in defence where he’s very vocal and physical.”

The Vancouver 7s kicks off this weekend with our men’s side taking on France in their opening pool game at 7.19am on Sunday morning, followed by Argentina at 11.07am, before wrapping up day one against Australia at 2.56pm.

You can catch all of Fiji’s games on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.