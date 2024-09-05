Amezaga’s double hands Spain second win

[Source: FIFA Women's World Cup/ Facebook]

Spain secured a 2-0 victory over Paraguay in the latest round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, thanks to two goals from standout forward Jone Amezaga.

Amezaga’s clinical finishing guided Spain to a comfortable win as they continue their pursuit of the title.

In another match, Germany triumphed 3-1 over Nigeria.

The Germans displayed a strong performance, overpowering Nigeria with efficient play, advancing further into the tournament with confidence.

Both Spain and Germany are now looking forward to their next matches as they aim for a spot in the knockout stages.