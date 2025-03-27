William Cross targets middle distance events

Around 55 athletes are currently representing William Cross College at the Suva Zone One Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Head coach Mataiasi Dabenaise says they will be targeting the middle-distance events to reel in medals for the school.

Events like 800 and 400 meters are some of the areas they’re targeting, noting their strengths in these events.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our main goal is to get the exposure we need for the Fiji Finals, as most of our athletes are competing for the first time ever. But we’re hoping to collect medals in the middle distance events.”

Dabenaise also mentions that majority of their athletes are first time athletes, so gaining exposure ahead of the Fiji Finals is another focus for the school.

He also thanked all the parents who have stepped in to help with the preparations lunches and other essentials for the athletes.

Meanwhile, all the action of the Suva Zone One can be caught Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.