Whyte driven as Coral Coast 7s passion burns on

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens founder Jay Whyte says his drive to continue leading the tournament comes from watching it mature into one of the region’s most respected rugby sevens events.

Over the years, the Coral Coast Sevens has grown beyond a competition, carving out a reputation as a proven development platform within Fiji’s rugby landscape.

Whyte says its steady evolution has reinforced the tournament’s role in shaping future talent both on and off the field.

“When you’ve invested so much of yourself into anything, you want to see it grow and be successful. People genuinely value this event and it’s become a pathway not just for players, but for referees, officials and volunteers, giving them real-world experience and a chance to succeed elsewhere.”

Whyte believes the tournament’s greatest strength lies in the unmatched passion of the Fijian people, whose presence in the stands transforms every match into an occasion.

He credits the atmosphere created by local fans for earning praise from global rugby greats such as David Campese and the late Jonah Lomu, who both highlighted the unique vibe of the Coral Coast Sevens during their visits.

With the tournament now carrying the tagline Feel the Passion Ignite, Whyte says growing international awareness and support from World Rugby provides a strong foundation to build on, while the heartbeat of the event remains firmly with the spectators who bring it to life year after year.

The Coral Coast 7s starts next Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

