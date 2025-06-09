White joins Western Force coaching staff for 2026 season

Former Wallabies scrum-half Nic White. [Photo: FILE]

Former Wallabies scrum-half Nic White has joined the Western Force coaching staff ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 35-year-old will take on a skills coaching role, working as one of four assistants under head coach Simon Cron.

White brings vast experience after a 15-year Super Rugby career, making 135 appearances for the ACT Brumbies and Western Force. He played 23 matches for the Force before retiring at the end of last season.

At Test level, White finished with 77 caps for the Wallabies, extending his international career after initially retiring last year following the Lions series.

Force coach Simon Cron says White’s appointment adds experience, leadership and a competitive edge to the coaching group.

White says the move into coaching feels like a natural progression and he is eager to help develop the current playing group.

White joins James Stannard, Brad Harris and Craig Dunlea as assistant coaches for the 2026 season.

