Singh hopeful to represent Fiji in Pacific Games

Varat Singh is eagerly anticipating the Pacific Games, hoping to secure a spot on the Fiji team.

He recently participated in the Powerlifting trial and expresses gratitude towards his peers for introducing him to a sport he now deeply enjoys.

“What motivated me was when I was in school, year 13 I was just 38 kg and at that point, all the boys in my group were lifting heavy and good-looking. I had severe body dysmorphia so I asked one of my friends to introduce me to the gym and when I joined the gym I found a passion for it”

Article continues after advertisement

The university student who competes in the 66kg category has been urging youth to take part in the sport as it will keep them fit.

Despite the difficulties of balancing schoolwork and training, he remains committed and dedicated to his preparation.

Training holds great significance in Singh’s life, and he makes every effort not to miss a session, despite the challenges he faces.