Seipua sets eyes on Mini Games

[Source: FASANOC]

Like many athletes around the country, Helen Seipua is looking to book a spot at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau this year.

The 22-year-old competed in Weightlifting Fiji’s first trials for the games and was impressed with her performance.

Seipua said she was able to record a few personal bests, and she is hopeful for the new year.

Seipua is currently recovering from an injury but believes she still has much to offer Fiji in the sport of weightlifting.

“I wasn’t expecting to lift some of those weights but I was able to do some personal best, which was a good way to end 2024 and also a good way to enter 2025. I hope to improve on making more personal best because we will be having more international competitions next year.”

She was placed ninth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the women’s 87kg+ category.

She also competed at the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva where she finished in fourth place.