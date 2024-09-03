Rising interest in Weightlifting, more join Fiji’s ranks

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder is excited that the number of people joining the sport has increased.

This is particularly important as they are preparing for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, which will be held this month.

Elder highlights the importance of the sport, noting its potential to put the country on the international stage, given the many talented lifters it has produced and the significant achievements made in various competitions.

“Our numbers are increasing you know so I’m very excited about this upcoming commonwealth championships, we have 25 countries including countries like Canada, New Zealand, Australia the rest of the Pacific and then you have India which has world champions in their team, some of them have just come back from Olympics and yeah it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent and our athletes are very very well prepared.”

He adds excitement has built and they are ready to host the best lifters from the Pacific and around the world.

Elder says most of the participants are fresh off the Paris Olympics and they cannot wait to challenge them and showcase the talent they have nurtured throughout the years.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on the 17th of this month.