Need for support: Elder

Weightlifting coach Henry Elder highlights that while the sport has a promising future, they require financial aid to continue developing young athletes.

This comes after the sport has earned medals for the country in both recent and past local and international tournaments.

Elder emphasizes that attending tournaments is quite expensive, and receiving assistance would enable more talented lifters to gain exposure.

“As a non-profit organization that relies solely on assistance …financially… we need assistance! We want to reach out and hope that people from the corporate world, the organizations out there, and the business community if they can reach out to Weightlifting Fiji because we have household names for the future.”

He adds they will be grateful for whatever support they receive knowing it’s a step toward the bright future they have.

Elder says they’re getting ready for the World Masters, their first time hosting, expecting over 1,000 lifters which will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on September 16th-28th..