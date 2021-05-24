Lifters performances closely monitored

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder is closely monitoring lifters as they fight for a spot in the Commonwealth Games.

During the lockdown period, Elder and other coaches have opened their homes to lifters to stay and train together in a bubble.

Elder says this was done to make it easier for coaches to monitor performance and progress.

“So we’re happy with everybody’s performance so far, there are one or two people who have been doing well in training but competition sometimes puts pressure on athletes and so we’ve got three more competitions, big trials and we’re going to assess them over that period however one or two have not performed but we know what they do in training and we’re going to have to merge everything up together”

The first trial for the 2022 Mini-Games and Commonwealth Games was held over the weekend.

Weightlifting Fiji is hoping to have the next round of trials in either January or March.

A team of five lifters is also going to Uzbekistan for the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers.