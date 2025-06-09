Funding still a challenge for Weightlifting Fiji

[File Photo]

As members of the Weightlifting Fiji team prepare to depart for yet another international tournament tomorrow, funding remains one of their biggest challenges.

The team will travel to India to compete in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

While head coach Henry Elder acknowledges the financial support they receive, particularly from the government, he admits it’s often not enough to fully cover the costs of overseas competition.

As has been the case in previous tournaments, Elder and his athletes are once again expecting to sleep on airport benches and corridoes during their journey to India, due to budget constraints.

“For us it’s a normal thing, we do it all the time, we just don’t have the funding to sleep in lounges or hotels. So in transits, it’s normal for weightlifting. We’re going on another long trip now and it’s going to happen. But our athletes are always prepared and I take my hats off to them. Regardless of the struggles we go through, they continue to fight.”

Despite the hardships, the team remains determined.

Elder continues to appeal to stakeholders and major companies for support, as the team aims to assert Fiji’s dominance in weightlifting across the region.

Weightlifting has consistently been one of Fiji’s top-performing sports in international competitions, including the Pacific Games, Mini Games, and other championships.

