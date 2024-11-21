First Mini Games trials for Weightlifting Fiji

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji is navigating a busy schedule as they approach the final days of the year.

Amid preparations for their last two competitions of the season, the team is also gearing up for the national trials to select a squad for next year’s Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Coach Henry Elder says he is grateful for the jam-packed schedule as they wrap up the year, and it gives the athletes something to look forward to and work towards.

“We will be having the final competition of Weightlifting Fiji and that will be the first trial for the Pacific Mini Games next year, so the athletes are also gearing up for that and they are looking forward to it and I’m excited that we have something for these athletes at the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, Elder has noted a surge in interest in weightlifting, particularly from athletes involved in other sports.

He says this is a positive sign as weightlifting, often considered a minor sport in the country and continues to grow significantly.

Weightlifting Fiji’s junior and youth lifters are gearing up for the OWF Online Club tournament and are expected to send in their online submissions by Saturday.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.