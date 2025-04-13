Fiji Shines at Oceania Weightlifting Championships

Weightlifting Fiji continues to make its mark on the regional stage, with three rising stars earning medals at the 2025 Under-20 Oceania Weightlifting Championships held over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

The trio, each recently honored at the Fiji Sports Awards, once again proved they are among the country’s finest young athletes.

2024 Young Female Athlete of the Year, Mereia Turaganivalu, claimed two bronze medals in the 63kg Youth and Junior categories, while 2024 Young Male Athlete of the Year, Daniel Shaw, secured silver in the Junior 63kg division.

Meanwhile, double Fiji Sportswoman of the Year (2023 & 2024), Miriama Taletawa, added a silver medal in the 77kg Junior category to her growing list of accolades.

Fiji’s performance was another strong statement of its growing weightlifting presence in the region.

