Elder impressed with lifters

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder is impressed with the lifters at the first trials for the Commonwealth Championships in Fiji this year.

He says they have a great talent pool to pick from and have another two trials left.

Elder adds a few athletes have really stood out and he looks forward to seeing them shine in the next two trials before the Championship.

“I was very impressed with the lifts that were attained by the majority of our lifters. Very impressive was Karen Vulaca who’s in the 71kg category with registered her in the youth junior and seniors.”

He says this preparation is also towards the Commonwealth Games where they hope to secure a minimum of four medals and at least two of them, gold.

The Commonwealth Championships will be held in Suva in September.