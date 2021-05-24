Down to business for Weightlifting Fiji

The Weightlifting Fiji national side is ramping up preparations as the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games draw closer.

With a few more athletes yet to qualify, all lifters are bringing their A-game.

Coach Henry Elder says it’s down to business for the lifters as the dates draw closer.

“Progress is good, all athletes are training regularly we’re having double session now for those students and so we have the morning and afternoon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we have a single session and have double session again on Thursday and Friday and Saturday we have a single session so intensive training go right through until the Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Game”.

Elder says lifters have been divided into groups for efficiency in training hours.

16 lifters are expected to feature at the Pacific Mini Games.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in June before the Commonwealth Games in July.