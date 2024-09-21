Delana Methodist head boy still in awe of achievement

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship bronze medalist Tomasi Saukuru is still in awe of his achievement after finishing third in the men’s 96kg junior category yesterday.

The head boy of Delana Methodist High School in Levuka represented the country for the first time on the international stage.

He says that he only started weightlifting last year, and in that short time, his hard work has paid off.

“I want to thank God, I did not dream of reaching the commonwealth and I want to thank my parents and those who have helped raise me, all the coaches especially those back in school they have been very supportive throughout my training sessions from the start of the year.”

The Yasawa lad is dedicating his achievement to his parents and his school, both of whom have shown unwavering support during his preparations.

Meanwhile, the championship is concluding this afternoon.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.