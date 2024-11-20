Busy week for young lifters

Coach Henry Elder

Weightlifting Fiji is preparing for a crucial week as its junior and youth lifters get ready to compete in the Oceania Weightlifting Federation online tournament.

Coach Henry Elder says the number of representatives from Fiji will depend entirely on the athletes’ availability.

Elder explains how the video submissions will work and says his team is prepared to scoop top awards at this competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Athletes on the platform, they will be filmed from in front, so that’s the platform and we will take their best snatch and their best clean and jerk and along with a picture of them standing on a scale and this will be sent to the OWF whose organizing this competition.”

The coach lauds his team members who have had to juggle the sport with a very busy academic year.

“While they have been preparing for exams and some have gone through exams, they have also had at least two or three days of training and we have managed to keep them engaged and I’m thankful to the OWF for the program they have put in place.”

Lifters are expected to send in their online submissions by Saturday.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.