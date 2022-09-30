Wasasala helps Bula Boys to third spot

Akuila Mateisuva named the best goalkeeper of the match [Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2022/Facebook]

The Digicel Bula Boys has secured third place in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup after a late goal from Christopher Wasasala.

The side defeated Solomon Islands 1-0 in Vanuatu this afternoon with no goals scored in the first spell.

A free kick in the 90th minute was awarded to Fiji which was headed in by Gabrieli Matanisiga.

The ball bounced off a Solomon defender which gave Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala a chance to strike past the Solomon goal keeper.

Coach Flemming Serritslev says he is happy with the win.

Serritslev says they played better in this match compared to their last three games.

“They have been doing their best, two times we have been down to 10 men and we have been able to win and I am proud of the boys here”

Serritslev says despite being one man short, the boys fought till the end.