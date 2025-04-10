Wainimala out to prove worth

Despite the many challenges faced in preparing for the Triple N Zone Athletics competition, Wainimala Secondary School is not here to make up the numbers, but to make their presence felt.

Coming down from the highlands of Naitasiri, Wainimala is one of the furthest travelling schools.

Team manager Sisilia Dakunituraga says one of the biggest challenges they faced in preparing for the zone was the lack of training equipment.

She adds that this challenge has confined the majority of their athletes to specific events.

Events like the high jump are among those the athletes cannot compete in due to the lack of resources.

Financial constraints have also been a major hurdle, but they’ve managed to overcome this through the support of parents from the 14 tikina in Naitasiri.

“It’s not easy brining a large number if athletes all the way from the interior of Viti Levu, but the support from the parents has been really great. The lack of resources and training equipment has been a major challenge.”

Wainimala will be targeting long-distance events and field events such as shot put and javelin.

Dakunituraga also noted that competing at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva is a first-time experience for many of their athletes.

The Triple N Zone Athletics competition is currently underway at the stadium in Laucala, Suva—and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

