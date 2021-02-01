Wardens, Police White crowned SVA Easter Champs

Wardens has been crowned the new Digicel Suva Volleyball Association Easter Champions.

This is after they defeated Inner Circle 2-1 in the men’s finals at the National Netball Centre today.

Meanwhile in the women’s finals, Police White took out Northern Stars 2-0.

Both winners, Wardens and Police White will walkway $1000 each while the runners-up will earn $500 each.