Unseeded Fiji takes champ to wire

The unseeded Fiji men’s volleyball side proved they can finish with a medal at this year’s Pacific Games with a 3-1 sets loss to defending champions Tahiti in Honiara.

On paper it was supposed to be a three straight sets win for Tahiti but Fiji showed they can match any team in the competition.

When asked that they’ve now measured themselves against the best, coach Tevita Lewetuitovo says they can win gold.

Tahiti’s powerful serves earned them easy points and at times gave them free balls to work with in the first two sets.

The Tahitians were up 5-0 when Fiji started to get their act together in the first set.

Veteran Qilu Elliot and Antonio Raturaba were calm and marshaled the side throughout the contest.

The defending champs took out the first set 25-23.

Backed by Team Fiji including the men’s and women’s 7s sides, Elliot, Raturaba and Cama Tabua combined well in the second set but wasn’t enough as they lost 25-19.

It was a tit for tat battle in the third set with both teams getting the kill shot when they have a chance.

However, the national team won the set 25-21 to deny Tahiti a three straight sets win.

Blocker Joji Katia fired up Fiji in the fourth set with some crucial blocks.

The Lewetuitovo coached side certainly kept the ball flying with two deuces in the fourth set, but the defending champs showed their class with a 26-24 win.

Fiji men’s last won a medal at the Pacific Games in 2003 with a silver, they’ve never won gold.