Top teams compete for top prize in SVA Easter Championship

The top volleyball teams from around the country were out to prove themselves today in the last round of the Suva Volleyball Association Easter Championship.

The three-day tournament which began yesterday had a total of 35 men and 18 women teams participating at the National Netball Centre.

There are 7 men pools and 4 women pools.

Article continues after advertisement

Featuring in SVA Easter Championship are teams like Delainavesi, Raiwaqa, Veisari, Mid Habour, Nadi, Lautoka, Nadroga Associations.

SVA Interim President Kemueli Naiqama says it is a privilege for the association to host a huge tournament like the Easter Championship, which is the biggest tournament on the volleyball calendar.

Naiqama is hopeful that they will be able to host such tournaments like this in years to come.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the men’s elimination round and the women’s quarterfinals.