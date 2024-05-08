NTC takes firm stand against drugs

Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus

The Nasinu Town Council pledges its full support to law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders in the relentless pursuit of a drug-free Nasinu.

The Council has issued a plea to law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to eradicate the drug epidemic plaguing our community.

Amid escalating concerns over the proliferation of illicit substances, the Council emphasizes the urgent need for tougher actions and enhanced awareness initiatives to safeguard Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says we cannot afford to be passive spectators in the face of such a grave threat to our society.

The Council calls upon all residents to play an active role in combating the drug trade by promptly reporting any suspicious activities or individuals engaged in drug peddling within their vicinity.

The Council implores religious leaders to utilize their platforms to address the scourge of drugs, emphasizing the pivotal role of faith-based institutions in fostering awareness and moral guidance.

Magnus says we cannot afford complacency in the war against drugs, our children’s lives and their future should be paramount.