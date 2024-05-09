Champs first up for Rewa

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Rewa will not be making a lot of changes ahead of their first OFC Men’s Champions League match against defending champs Auckland City in Tahiti.

Head coach, Rodeck Singh says all the necessary works have been done and it’s now up to the players.

Singh says their Digicel Fiji Premier League games really helped them.

“It is going back to be the same Rewa team, there won’t be any changes. We have been preparing well and I know the players will do their best”.

He adds they’re not underestimating any team but are ready to deliver.

Rewa is in the same pool as Auckland City,Solomon Warriors and Hekari United.

They’ll play Auckland City at 10am on Sunday.