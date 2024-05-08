Lost voyagers reach Yacata Island safely

[ Source : Supplied ]

The four passengers on board a fibreglass boat who were reported missing earlier today have safely arrived on Yacata Island in Cakaudrove.

Around 3pm yesterday, the boat left Taveuni for Yacata; however, it failed to arrive at its destination on time.

FBC News spoke to a source on Yacata Island who relayed the voyagers’ journey.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Supplied]

The source says that the passengers encountered adverse weather conditions along the way, after which they halted their journey.

The passengers waited for clear skies overnight on the open sea, covered by a tarpaulin inside the 23ft fibreglass boat.

At the break of dawn, they continued their journey and arrived on Yacata Island around 10am today.

The villagers were reunited with their families after they were stranded at sea for almost 20 hours.



[ Source: Supplied]