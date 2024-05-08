Wallabies duo return for Drua clash

[Source: Western Force]

Two Wallabies will return for the Western Force on Saturday when they play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Force welcome back Wallabies Nic White and Izack Rodda into the starting 15 while Harry Hoopert is set to play at Super Rugby Pacific level for the first time since 2022.

Scrum-half White and lock Rodda both come into the starting side along with winger George Poolman and front-rower Marley Pearce.

Scrum-half Issak Fines-Leleiwasa is unavailable due to an ankle complaint.

The Force hosts Drua at 11:55pm on Saturday and it’ll air live on FBC Sports HD.

Starting XV: Marley Pearce, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Jeremy Williams (c), Izack Rodda, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Reed Prinsep, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, George Poolman, Kurtley Beale

Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, Harry Hoopert, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Michael Wells, Henry Robertson, Sam Spink, Henry O’Donnell