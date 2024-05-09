Qiliho and Bainimarama await fate

former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [File Photo]

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo will sentence former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho today.

This is the second time Bainimarama and Qiliho will be sentenced.

The case is in relation to their interference in an investigation into a University of the South Pacific matter in 2021.

They were found not guilty by Magistrate Seini Puamau in October last year, and following this, the prosecution appealed for the case in the High Court.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo then found them guilty and ordered that the case be reverted to Puamau to pronounce them guilty and sentence them.

The magistrate did not pronounce them guilty but acknowledged the findings of the High Court.

In March, Magistrate Puamau discharged Bainimarama from the charge of perverting the course of justice, while suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho was fined $1500 for abuse of office.

The state counsel appealed again, asking for a higher-end sentence for the former Prime Minister and the suspended Police Commissioner.

Today, the acting chief justice will sentence them.