Help locate missing women

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking information to locate 22-year-old Lusiana Vakananumi and 27-year-old Susana Ledua who have been reported missing.

Vakananumi was reported missing at the Lami Police Station while Ledua was reported missing at the Sigatoka Police Station.

Police say Vakananumi was last seen leaving her home in Valenicina on the night of May 4th.

Anyone with information regarding Vakananumi is requested to call the Southern Dvision Command Centre on 9905529 of Crime Stoppers on 919.

Meanwhile, Ledua of Nauta in Cuvu was last seen heading to Sigatoka Town on the May 3rd.

Police say family have gathered information that she was again seen in town on May 6th however, attempts to locate her have proved futile.

Anyone with information regarding Ledua can contact the Western Divisional Command Centre on 9905457.