Scotland lose final & will face England in T20 World Cup

[Source: BBC]

Scotland will face England in this autumn’s Women’s T20 World Cup after losing against Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

The Scots had already secured their first appearance in the tournament by reaching the last two but could not land the silverware as they were defeated by 68 runs.

The loss also means they join Group B in the tournament itself and will play the host nation Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies before facing England in Dhaka on 14 October.

Article continues after advertisement

Sri Lanka’s reward for winning the final is to be paired with Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in Group A.

Scotland was without their captain and star player Kathryn Bryce through injury and could not compete with the match-winning performance from Chamari Athapaththu.

She smashed 102 from just 63 balls – with four sixes and 13 fours – while Rachel Slater picked up two wickets as the Sri Lanka innings finished on 169-5.

Without Bryce to lead the chase the Scots reply never got close, subsiding on 101-7 with a top score of 30 from Priyanaz Chatterji.