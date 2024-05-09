Fiji and China discuss agri-business ventures

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Agriculture Ministry hopes to create more partnerships with possible investors, especially in large-scale production technologies.

Vatimi Rayalu highlighted this during his meeting with an eight-member delegation from the Qingdao Municipal Government in China headed by Liu Ke, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor based at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Fiji.

The discussions centered on possible collaborations with the aim of further advancing the agricultural sector in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Rayalu says they also want to engage more youth and women in agriculture and are looking at capacity building in our various communities.

Discussions also centered on agri-business ventures and joint programs for technical training.