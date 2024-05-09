Cabinet endorses draft anti-doping bill

[Source: Frontiers]

The National Anti-Doping Policy will now be finalized for tabling in Parliament.

This is after Cabinet endorsed the draft Anti-Doping Bill 2024 this week.

The National Anti-Doping Policy which was approved by Cabinet in 2023 highlighted the need for establishing a National Anti-Doping Organisation with primary functions and responsibilities to promote clean sport, prevent doping, and ensuring compliance with international anti-doping standards.

Anti-Doping Bill 2024 was formulated to provide the legal framework for the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Organisation and provide the regulatory framework.

The main objective of the National Anti-Doping Organisation as provided for under the Bill will be to ensure the proper implementation of, and compliance with, the World Anti-Doping Agency Code on creating a more accountable framework which will provide strategic direction, guide, and monitor the development of clean sports in Fiji.