Quality education for Lau students

The Lau Education Charitable Trust is taking action to improve infrastructure and support systems in order to address the challenges that the Lau Group education system is facing.

Speaking on Gold FM’s Speak Your Mind Program, Charitable Trust Events Committee member Liliana Pareti discussed the organization’s goal of raising the standard of education in all 72 villages within the province.

Pareti reiterates that this is a holistic approach.

“It’s not just about books and pens and all of that.

Because of the infrastructure out in the islands, there’s the element of a strategic plan that has water and sanitation, electricity, professional development for the teachers as well.”

She emphasizes that the Education Trust is guided by its strategic plan, which focuses on where the needs are.

Committee member Temesia Tuicaumia says it is exciting to see the trust making a difference in the lives of the children back home.

“And so it’s exciting to see that as a success story as well. To see these actual, you know, videos of the teachers sending it in of them with their little solar lights working in their classroom”

As a proactive measure to address the many requirements of the region, the Lau Education Charitable Trust has committed to enhancing the support systems and infrastructure for education within the Lau group.