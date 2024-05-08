Nama Fiji goes global

[Source: Supplied]

Another local product has been able to hit the global market after a massive export growth.

Essence of Fiji Group Founder Debra Sadranu says since October last year, their product Nama Fiji was launched in New Zealand.

Sadranu says but now they’ve recently launched in Europe, UK, USA, Hong Kong and next month they will hit the Australian market.

Speaking at the Fiji Tourism Expo in Nadi, she says with their strategic growth plan to move into a new facility, they are looking at starting up with Fiji’s first factory outlet shopping precinct.

Sadranu says this will support women SMEs.