We will be ready for Fiji FACT: Singh

Nasinu FC is confident they’ll be in their best form when they feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT later this month.

The giant killers will enter the tournament dressed with confidence, determined to pose a threat.

Nasinu FA President Jagindar Singh says their fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, so it is definitely a dream come true for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will actually work hard, very hard to give the other teams a very good competitions because I know there are many fans of Nasinu who have been sitting back and waiting for the results but now the results are coming and they are expecting more from us so we will have to deliver.”

Singh keeps emphasizing they’ll do all they can as they gear up for the upcoming tournament.

He stresses they have a young team but is confident they will deliver.

Nasinu is in Pool B with Navua, Labasa, and Rewa.

The Fiji FACT will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa May 31st to June 2nd.