Hopes still high for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are not discouraged by their winless run in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition this season.

Coach Wes Naiqama says the players have faced challenges this season but have not shown any signs of backing down.

He adds that it’s great to see the team spirit is always there.

“No they defintely have not lost hope. I don’t see it! They turn up every day, we have the boys in camp and those that come in every day. They’re keen and enthusiastic.”

The former Fiji Bati captain says they also understand the importance of collecting points in the competition.

Silktails will host the Canberra Raiders on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 12pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.