Government committed to promoting economic empowerment

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu [File Photo]

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, has announced the review of the iTaukei administration and the feasibility study on establishing provincial economic units.

These initiatives reflect the Government’s commitment to promoting economic empowerment and reinforcing governance within iTaukei communities.

Great Council of Chiefs Review Committee Chair Dr Jone Baledrokadroka is leading a 6-member team in a thorough review of the iTaukei administration.

Article continues after advertisement

While, USP Economics Lecturer Dr Jone Lako will guide a 4-member team in a study to assess the feasibility of creating economic units at the provincial level to drive sustainable economic development.

This announcement follows the well-received review of the Great Council of Chiefs and builds on ongoing efforts to enhance the foundational aspects of governance and economic development for the iTaukei.

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs has expressed enthusiasm about the potential impact of these projects.

He adds they are poised to make substantial progress in empowering our communities and enriching our provinces.

The strategic review and feasibility study findings will be submitted to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs for the GCC and Government’s consideration.