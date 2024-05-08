Things are not easy at home says Rabuka

[Source: Lorraine Raiwalui-Suka/ Twitter]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka admits that things have not been easy since taking office.

He made this statement while speaking to the Fijian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Rabuka says he had expected this, although he anticipates the journey to be smooth.

He attributed the challenges to COVID-19 as well as global tensions, particularly between Russia and Ukraine.

“Ukraine and Russia had their little boxing match that’s still going affecting the supply chain and reply line of what comes to Fiji and we bearing the costs.”

Rabuka says Fijians are doing their best at home, and he urges the diaspora to do their part while serving in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Rabuka says Fiji plays an important role in the Pacific, as its colleagues look up to Fiji for leadership and guidance.

The Prime Minister also revealed that during his recent discussion with the Prime Minister of Tonga, they resolved a difficult issue that was inherited.

He says he anticipates a good meeting between members of the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga in August.