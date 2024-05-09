Chance for Drua to end away-game hoodoo

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have a shot at ending their away-game hoodoo when they meet the Western Force this weekend.

The Mick Byrne-coached side has lost all five of its away-games this year and former Flying Fijians captain Sale Sorovaki says the players’ just need to find the right mental space and all will fall into place.

“While we have done very well to win at home, the same can’t be said when they are on the road travelling to New Zealand or Australia. So the Drua just need to dig deep and see what they can do to change what has been happening all along.”

Sorovaki says the team has been unlucky to lose some close games this season but they have shown they can beat any team in the competition if they work together as a unit.

The Fijian Drua take on the Western Force on Saturday at 11:55pm in Perth.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.