Germany reaffirms its support for Fiji

Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has assured her country’s support for Fiji in addressing common challenges, including the climate crisis.

Yesterday, the Minister visited the Vuniniudrovu Village in Naitasiri to witness firsthand the impacts of climate change on the lives of Fijian communities.

Vuniniudrovu Village is home to 51 families that depend on the nearby river and subsistence farming for their livelihoods.

In recent years, the villagers have seen rising flood waters and soil erosion, which have not only affected their livelihoods but also meant they have to prepare for relocation.



The German Minister has acknowledged the Vuniniudrovu villagers for their resilience and also reaffirmed Germany’s support for the community in their efforts to address climate change.



