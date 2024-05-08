News

Employment Minister visits seasonal workers in NZ

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 8, 2024 11:12 am

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh is currently in New Zealand with senior officials from the Ministry and Fiji National Provident Fund to visit Fijians under the Recognised Seasonal Employer Work Scheme.

The Ministerial team commenced their visitation with RSE workers located in the Bay of Plenty region, who are engaged with Eastpack and Seeka employers.

Majority of the workers have been re-engaged for more than 3 years on a 7-month contractual agreement each year.

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

Singh has reiterated the government’s commitment in ensuring the welfare of Fijian workers engaged under labour mobility program.

The FNPF team advocated on the role of the fund and the vitality of voluntary contributions towards their retirement saving.

More than 150 Fijians are currently employed with Seeka and Eastpack and some are expected to return to Fiji in a few weeks’ time after completing their season.

