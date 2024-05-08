Sukuna Park redevelopment faces further delay

[File Photo]

The $1.5 million redevelopment project at the iconic Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva has been further delayed to June due to unfavorable weather.

This was highlighted by Suva City Council’s Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa, during the Samabula ward community meeting in Vatuwaqa last night.

Boseiwaqa says that continuous heavy rain is delaying work such as landscaping.

He adds that the work on the park is 90 percent complete, with only a few works remaining.

“The major issue that we are facing now is the weather; it should have been completed; we all know and have experienced it; we have seen it of the continuous bad weather conditions, particularly in the areas we are in now. It’s quite difficult to do that during wet weather, especially on landscaping; we have to put the grass in, so that is the main issue now, but it is taking shape, and hopefully, as the minister says, it should be completed by June, and right now it is at 90 percent completion.”

The park was scheduled to open in October last year but was rescheduled to March this year due to the weather and redesigning issues.

Sukuna Park has always been one of the go-to spaces for people to relax and hang out while in the city.

The park has been closed to the public since 2020.